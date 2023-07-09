Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10; Here's what we know so far

The car is already listed on the company’s official website for advance booking. Interested customers can visit the authorised showroom, or can pre-book the same online. Reports says that Hyundai Exter expected to hit the market under the price bracket between Rs.7.50 lakh to Rs.9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, is all set to launch its much-hyped SUV named Exter in India on July 10. The business released a lot of information about the SUV online prior to the formal release. The third-largest introduction this month, behind the facelift of the Kia Seltos and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, is anticipated to draw attention to the brand. The vehicle is already available for reservation in advance on the business's official website. Customers who are interested can either visit the official showroom or make an online reservation.

The vehicle has already established its official presence in India, unveiled a general layout, and displayed some of its core characteristics. According to the official teaser photos, the Hyundai Exter has a distinctive but cutting-edge appearance. On the front, it will have H-shaped LED DRLs that will be mounted above the projector headlights. Additionally, customers will receive Exter badging with the company's emblem in chrome on the front bonnet.

The car will have stylish alloy wheels with a diamond-cut design, which may draw more buyers to it. The vehicle will once again get aggressive H-shaped LED taillights that are combined with a piano black strip in the rear profile.

Customers will find a 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated gasoline engine under the hood. It will have a maximum output of 81 bhp at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 4000 rpm.

Although the firm hasn't made any formal announcements about pricing just yet, sources indicate that it will be on sale for between Rs. 7.50 lakh and Rs. 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom). When it is released, Tata Punch and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be its rivals.