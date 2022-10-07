Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh; Upto 165 km range, 80kmph top speed, other details

Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric scooter, Vida V1, has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Vida electric scooter in India for Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is available in two models: Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. Vida, according to the corporation, means "life" in Spanish. It may be purchased or leased via Hero's digital marketplace.

Hero MotoCorp Vida was created in Hero's Innovation and Technology Centre in Jaipur. The Vida scooter has a 7-inch touchscreen system, clever 2-way throttle with boost mode, cruise control, follow-me-home light, keyless control, and SOS alarms.

From October 10, the Hero Vida V1 may be reserved for a nominal fee of Rs 2,499, with delivery beginning in the second week of December this year. The electric scooter will initially be available only in three cities: Jaipur, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. More locations will be added to the list in December, according to Hero.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10.35 lakh; Know specs, delivery date & more

Both models come with an IP-68 certified removable battery pack. The Vida electric scooter has also been rigorously tested for 2 lakh miles and 25,000 hours on various terrains, according to the manufacturer.

When it comes to the Vida V1 Pro, it has a top speed of 80kmph and a range of 165 kilometres on a single charge. It also has a quick charging mode with a charge time of 1.2km/min. The electric scooter goes from a standstill to 40kmph in 3.2 seconds.

Also Read | Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

The Vida V1 Plus has the same peak speed and recharge time as the Vida V1 Pro. The riding range is significantly shorter than that of the V1 Pro, at 143 km. A sprint from 0 to 40 kilometres per hour takes 3.4 seconds. Moreover, it features swappable battery technology too. The Hero Vida V1 will take on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.