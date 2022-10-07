Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10.35 lakh; Know specs, delivery date & more

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 T-GDi at Rs 10.35 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is available in three variants across three colour options and with one powertrain combination. This vehicle was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the XUV300 Sportz concept car.

Mahindra has introduced the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport, a new version of its popular SUV XUV300, in India, with a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine powers the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport. The new Mahindra XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, reservations, and delivery across India from October 10, 2022.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is available in three new dual tone colour combinations: Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top, and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black are still available with this version.

On the outside, the XUV300 T-GDi gets three new dual-tone paint schemes blazing bronze, pearl white and Napoli black. Mahindra has also added the TGDi logo and red accents as a part of the exterior update. Finally, this car debuts the XUV300 range with Mahindra’s new twin-peak logo.

The all-new XUV300 TurboSport accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 5 seconds and is driven by a 1.2L TGDi engine with unrivalled performance of 96 kW (130 PS) power @ 5000 r/min and 230 Nm torque @ 1500-3750 r/min.

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W6- Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8- Rs 11.65 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 DT- Rs 11.80 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 (O)- Rs 12.75 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 (O) DT- Rs 12.90 lakh

Despite top performance, the engine, according to the firm, nevertheless manages to achieve exceptional fuel economy. The XUV300 is billed as the ultimate excitement machine, thanks to its inherent abin space and 5-Star Global NCAP safety certification. The XUV300 Turbosport is a rival to the Hyundai Venue N Line and the Kia Sonet 1.0-litre turbo.

