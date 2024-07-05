Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike launched in India; price starts at Rs 95,000 | Know specs, mileage & more

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the Freedom 125, marking the debut of the world’s first motorcycle to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This 125 cc commuter bike operates on both petrol and CNG, aiming to significantly lower operational costs for riders in its category. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Bajaj Auto has launched its much-awaited Freedom motorcycle, which runs on petrol but also has the option of CNG (compressed natural gas). Freedom 125 starts at Rs 95,000 for the NGO4 Drum, goes up to Rs 1.05 lakh for the mid-spec NGO4 Drum LED, and costs Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-spec NGO4 Disc LED (all prices ex-showroom).

    Bookings have begun for buyers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It will be launched in the rest of the country by the early half of the next quarter.

    The 125cc engine that powers the Freedom 125 generates 9.7 Nm of peak torque and 9.5 horsepower. It uses a 2 kilogramme CNG tank in addition to a 2 litre petrol tank. It is said that the total range is 330 kilometres. Additionally, it provides the ability to transition between petrol and CNG fuel while driving. For both CNG and petrol refills, the fuel cap cover is the same. Moreover, Bajaj claims that compared to a typical petrol-powered motorbike, it generates 43% less nitrogen oxide and 26% less carbon dioxide.

    The Freedom 125 is based on a trellis frame. It is equipped with connected monoshock suspension at the back and telescopic forks up front. The length of the seat is 785 mm, and its height is 825 mm. The top-spec option for the entry-level commuter has LED headlights, and the instrument cluster is a reverse LCD display with Bluetooth connection. There are seven different colour possibilities for it.

    As of right now, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is a unique product without any direct competitors. However, it will serve as a substitute for the Hero Splendour Plus, TVS Radeon, and Honda Shine 100.

    Bajaj Auto also has plans to export the Freedom 125. Initially, the motorcycle will be shipped to Egypt, Tanzania, Columbia, Peru, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

