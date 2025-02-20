Auto industry bets big on marriage season, infrastructure revival: Report

The auto sector is looking towards the upcoming marriage season and government infrastructure projects to boost sales, especially for two-wheelers and entry-level cars. Rural demand has outpaced urban demand, and while the festive season boost has slowed, easing interest rates and income-tax cuts could contribute to recovery.

Auto industry bets big on marriage season, infrastructure revival: Report gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

The auto sector now eyes the upcoming marriage season and revival in government infrastructure projects, for boost in sales, especially for the two-wheelers and entry-level cars, says a report by InCred Research. The report also noted that the demand for automobiles has faced some challenges after the festive season, with discounts being withdrawn at a slow pace. The industry is now closely watching two key factors--price hikes and overall demand trends--to assess the future outlook.

It said, "Rural demand growth was better than urban growth by 200-300bp for the quarter. All hopes are on the marriage season demand and a revival in government infrastructure projects". This indicates that people in rural areas are showing relatively higher interest in purchasing vehicles compared to cities. However, the sector still needs strong triggers for a full recovery in demand.
The report also mentioned that weddings in India often lead to higher purchases of vehicles as gifts or for personal use, making this period crucial for automakers.

Another factor that could improve demand is a revival in government infrastructure projects. If such projects pick up pace, they could lead to higher income generation, particularly in rural areas, which would, in turn, support automobile sales. While the industry is facing challenges, some factors could help demand recover shortly. Interest rates are easing, which means people will have to pay less on loans for vehicle purchases.

Additionally, recent income-tax cuts have improved disposable incomes, making it slightly easier for buyers to afford new vehicles. On the international front, demand was stronger than expected for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). However, auto component companies saw weaker demand in the third quarter of FY25. This trend is expected to continue in the near future.

The report added, "International demand was stronger than expected in the case of OEMs while it was soft for auto component companies in 3QFY25. The trend is likely to sustain in the near future".
Overall, while the auto sector is still facing some uncertainty, the combination of lower interest rates, better rural demand, and the marriage season could provide the much-needed push for recovery in the coming months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report vkp

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report

Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India gcw

Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India

Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting know about open positions and more gcw

Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore gcw

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing AJR

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing

Recent Stories

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit dmn

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment Yogi Government focus on womens welfare

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment: Yogi Government’s focus on women’s welfare

From BIMARU to Healthcare Hub Yogi Government vision for healthcare and medical education

From ‘BIMARU’ to Healthcare Hub: Yogi Government’s vision for healthcare and medical education

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon