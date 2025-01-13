Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric to debut with modern features and more

Hyundai has unveiled the interiors of the Creta Electric SUV, showcasing a focus on space, elegance, and technology. The cabin features a dual-tone design, ambient lighting, and a floating console for enhanced storage. With a spacious interior and sustainable materials, the Creta Electric aims to deliver a premium and eco-conscious driving experience.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has offered a sneak peek into the interiors of the highly anticipated Hyundai Creta Electric SUV. Designed with a focus on space, elegance, and advanced technology, the cabin aims to deliver a premium experience. Hyundai Creta Electric adds a number of high-end interior elements to improve use and comfort. Its ocean blue ambient lighting and dual-tone Granite Gray and Dark Navy theme give it a sleek and contemporary look. In addition to increasing the cabin's spaciousness, a floating console design adds convenience by including clever storage options.

The SUV offers smooth connection and a modern driving experience thanks to its 10.25-inch dual-screen infotainment and digital control layout. In addition to touch-enabled dual automated temperature control that optimizes convenience and energy efficiency, a distinctive three-spoke steering wheel with Morse code accents provides an EV-specific flair. With a wheelbase of 2610 mm, the Hyundai Creta Electric is built to be as comfortable and useful as possible while providing ample inside room for every passenger. The SUV puts the comfort of its passengers first on every trip, with plenty of headroom, shoulder room, knee room, and legroom.

Hyundai Creta Electric offers a number of cutting-edge innovations together with sustainability, comfort, and usefulness. Hyundai's dedication to sustainability is demonstrated by its environmentally friendly seats, which are made of recycled plastic and synthetic leather derived from maize while yet feeling luxurious. Eight-way powered seats in the front row provide individualized comfort, and the driver's memory seat guarantees a customized setting at the push of a button. The front passenger seat may be easily adjusted to improve legroom for rear passengers thanks to a motorized walk-in system. With a 433-liter trunk and a 22-liter frunk, the SUV also offers enough of storage to accommodate a variety of space needs.

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to introduce the eagerly awaited Hyundai Creta Electric. With its cutting-edge features and technology, the impending launch will be a major turning point in Hyundai's journey towards sustainable mobility and will revolutionize the electric SUV market in India.

