5 Mahindra electric SUVs to watch out for at Auto Expo 2025

Mahindra to unveil 5 electric SUVs at the 2025 Auto Expo. Get a sneak peek at the BE 6, XEV 9e, electric XUV 700, and more. Explore Mahindra's vision for the future of electric mobility.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Mahindra has affirmed that it will be attending the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. We anticipate seeing several of the manufacturer's electric SUV models at the Auto Expo, given its goal of becoming a leading EV brand. Let's quickly go over the five Mahindra electric SUVs that are anticipated there.

article_image2

Mahindra

1. Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra has unveiled the BE 6 and XEV 9e, two SUVs with electric propulsion. The BE 6 was completely redesigned and has a bold yet inviting appearance. Three versions of the vehicle are available: Pack 1, Pack 2, and Pack 3. Ex-showroom, the basic model costs 18.9 lakh.

The BE 6- comes with two battery packs: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The electric motor in the back generates 280 horsepower and 380 Nm. It is stated that the smaller battery can go 535 kilometers between charges.

article_image3

2. Mahindra XEV 9e

Additionally, the XEV 9e will come in three different versions: Packs One, Two, and Three. It is the XUV 700's electric coupe variant. The starting price of the basic model is 21.9 lakh ex-showroom. The sticker price of the top-spec is 30.5 lakh, which means that the top and bottom trims differ by 8.6 lakh.

Much of the interior's components and design are similar to those of the XUV 700. Numerous amenities are included in the car, including a panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, automated temperature management, dual-zone ambient lighting, a 3-screen display cluster, and MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture).

article_image4

3. Mahindra XUV 700 EV

The XEV 7e is another anticipated product at the Bharat Mobility Expo. In essence, this is the XUV 700 EV. Dhruv Attri recently tweeted a spy photo of the same. An LED bar, drop-down LED DRLs, a triangular headlamp cluster, a closed front grille, revised front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, low-resistance tires, and more are all characteristics of the XUV700 Electric or XEV 7E.

Modern features like a triple-screen setup, an illuminated logo on the steering wheel, captain seats akin to those found in airplanes, multi-zone climate control, seat ventilation, a panoramic sunroof or infinity glass roof with dynamic lights, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leatherette upholstery, a 360-degree camera, a high-end audio system, and electrically adjustable seats with memory function would all be included in the cabin.

The 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs that are used with the BE6 and XEV 9E will also be included with the SUV. It could also have comparable range numbers. As the Auto Expo premiere draws nearer, we will learn more about the XEV 7e. It will go up against the Safari EV when it launches.

article_image5

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Additionally, Mahindra is developing an electric SUV that will be based on the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will take the place of the XUV 400 EV when it launches. The ICE version will be a major influence on the design. The XUV 400's powertrain is probably going to stay the same. Thus, the 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs will be included. Up to 150 PS and 310 Nm can be produced by the electric motor. The XUV 3XO EV is anticipated to make its debut at the 2025 Auto Expo.

5. RALL-E

The RALL-E concept is another Mahindra electric SUV to watch at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It differs greatly from the standard BE 6 and is basically the off-road variant of the BE 6. It was first displayed by Mahindra during the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival. It features an off-road specification variant and a more rugged, butch appearance.

The idea was presented in two hues: yellow and neon green. There is a big headlight on the bumper and a roof rack with a unique LED DRL design. The car boasts strong approach and departure angles and an off-road specification bumper. Off-road tires and skid plates are also available. Steel rims that are competent, but no alloy wheels.
 

