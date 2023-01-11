Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: eVX electric SUV concept revealed

10:01 AM IST
Greaves Cotton unveils e2w Ampere Primus at Auto Expo 2023
9:58 AM IST
MG Hector 6 seater price
9:46 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki eVX
9:43 AM IST
MG will soon increase its electric portfolio offering in India.
9:37 AM IST
9:36 AM IST
Hello MG 4
MG4 is an electric hatchback.
9:26 AM IST
MG Hector 7 seater price
9:23 AM IST
Say hello to...
9:13 AM IST
What's next?
Morris Garages is up next at the Auto Expo 2023 to unveil its lineup for India and showcase some models.
9:03 AM IST
The EVX bears SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.
9:01 AM IST
8:58 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki unveils EVX
Maruti Suzuki from unveiled its EVX concept car.
8:54 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to invest in production of BEVs
Maruti Suzuki is all set to invest Rs 100 billion for production of BEVs and their batteries. The company is minutes away from unveiling its EVX concept which will get 4X4 tech.
8:45 AM IST
Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki said they will reduce carbon emissions. "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is what the company will follow," Hisashi said.
8:40 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to unveil multiple products at Auto Expo 2023
The 16th Auto Expo will kick off with Maruti Suzuki, and the electric SUV concept is ready to make its debut.
8:25 AM IST
The latest vehicles and cutting-edge technology from all major companies will be on display during the expo, according to organizers.
8:09 AM IST
Over 114 business representatives from the industry will attend the event. According to reports, there might be 48 new car premieres during the event.
7:57 AM IST
Auto Expo returns after three years of break
The Auto Expo was last held in February 2020 just before the Covid pandemic lockdowns were announced.
