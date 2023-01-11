Asianet Newsable

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: eVX electric SUV concept revealed

Jan 11, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates

Auto Expo is back after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2023 edition will be held at two separate venues – Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming auto event.

10:01 AM IST

Greaves Cotton unveils e2w Ampere Primus at Auto Expo 2023

9:58 AM IST

MG Hector 6 seater price

9:46 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki eVX

9:43 AM IST

MG will soon increase its electric portfolio offering in India.

9:37 AM IST

9:36 AM IST

Hello MG 4

MG4 is an electric hatchback.

9:26 AM IST

MG Hector 7 seater price

9:23 AM IST

Say hello to...

9:13 AM IST

What's next?

Morris Garages is up next at the Auto Expo 2023 to unveil its lineup for India and showcase some models.

9:03 AM IST

The EVX bears SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.

9:01 AM IST

8:58 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki unveils EVX

Maruti Suzuki from unveiled its EVX concept car.

8:54 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki to invest in production of BEVs

Maruti Suzuki is all set to invest Rs 100 billion for production of BEVs and their batteries. The company is minutes away from unveiling its EVX concept which will get 4X4 tech.

8:45 AM IST


Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki said they will reduce carbon emissions. "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is what the company will follow," Hisashi said.

8:40 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki to unveil multiple products at Auto Expo 2023

The 16th Auto Expo will kick off with Maruti Suzuki, and the electric SUV concept is ready to make its debut.

8:25 AM IST

The latest vehicles and cutting-edge technology from all major companies will be on display during the expo, according to organizers.

8:09 AM IST

Over 114 business representatives from the industry will attend the event. According to reports, there might be 48 new car premieres during the event.

7:57 AM IST

Auto Expo returns after three years of break

The Auto Expo was last held in February 2020 just before the Covid pandemic lockdowns were announced.

