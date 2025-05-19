Aston Martin is the first automaker to integrate Apple CarPlay Ultra, offering a redesigned interface across its lineup, including the DBX, DB12, Vantage, and Vanquish.

Aston Martin has become the first carmaker to debut Apple CarPlay Ultra, which brings a heavily reworked version of the smartphone and car connectivity software. In the upcoming weeks, this will be offered on all new orders and on Aston Martin's lineup, which includes the DBX, DB12, Vantage, and Vanquish.

In contrast to standard smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay Ultra includes the instrument cluster in addition to the infotainment display. This gives the user access to a variety of tachometer and speedometer dials that drivers may select from, along with completely customizable media integration and map displays.

Apple has worked closely with Aston Martin to ensure that the CarPlay Ultra integration is consistent with the brand's appearance and easily identifiable as part of the brand's identity. CarPlay Ultra values individuality, allowing consumers to customize the design with themes and configurable components.

Drivers may also operate car features such as the radio and climate from inside CarPlay Ultra, using touchscreen controls, physical buttons, or Siri. Drivers may also install iPhone-powered widgets that exactly match Aston Martin's 10.25-inch infotainment screen or instrument cluster, providing information at a glance.

The new system supports full internet connectivity and is presented on a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen with complete capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control. Understanding the need of striking a balance between touchscreen instructions and the satisfying tactile feel of physical switches, buttons are kept for the important mechanical tasks of gear selection, drive selection, heating, and ventilation. There are additional override switches for Chassis, ESP and Exhaust, Lane Assist, and Park Distance Control, ensuring that the most frequently used functions are always easily accessible.

In 2023, Aston Martin released its next-generation infotainment system, which debuted on the all-new DB12. The technology is entirely unique and is Aston Martin's first in-house creation, allowing the company to collaborate directly with Apple to seamlessly incorporate CarPlay Ultra.

Initially launching in the USA and Canada, CarPlay Ultra is available on the DBX, along with Aston Martin’s core sportscars, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish, and will expand to include all global markets within the next 12-months. CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later, running iOS 18.54 and later.