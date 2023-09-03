2023 Hyundai i20 facelift teased ahead of official launch

The company has shared a teaser of the upcoming i20 facelift across its social media platforms, revealing the overall design, and some of the major updates. However, the company has not shared any specs-related details as yet.

Ever since Hyundai launched the updated version of the feature-loaded hatchback i20 back in 2020, the four-wheeler undoubtedly grabbed a lot of attention and gave a big boost to sales. The firm chose to create the facelift version of the car, which will enter the market later this year, after seeing an overwhelmingly positive response to the original model.

The automobile appears exactly like the model from the current generation, according to the official teaser. There are, nevertheless, some visible aesthetic changes. On the list are a new front grille, upgraded LED headlights, substantial alterations to the rear profiles and minor taillight revisions. In addition, the front alloy wheels appear to be getting some work done, which gives the car personality.

Speaking about the significant interior changes, the forthcoming model is anticipated to include a dashboard overhaul and a dashcam capability, similar to the recently released Exter. Customers should anticipate enhanced inside plastic and more comfortable seats.

The 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine options, which have a maximum output of 81 bhp and 118 bhp respectively, will still be available to clients, according to a report on the brand.

An electrically adjustable sunroof, a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic dual climate control, parking sensors from both ends, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, multiple airbags, an updated larger touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all the wireless car connect technology, and other advanced features are among those the company expects to offer in order to draw in new customers.

