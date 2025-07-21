Discover the flaws carried over from your past life based on your zodiac sign. Explore how these flaws impact your present and how to overcome them.

Karmic influences follow us from our past lives. Thus, there's a connection between your qualities and your karmic results. Similarly, there's a link between your karmic results, your zodiac sign, and the planets that govern you. If you possess a certain virtue or flaw, it could be due to your life's habits as well as your past karmic results. Learn here which flaws govern you according to your zodiac signs, the poor qualities that make you inferior in front of others. Find the answers too.

Aries

You always insist that your attitude is correct. The rule you impose is to be perfect in everything. If you are the boss, you will make your colleagues miserable. You might have carried over the habit of dominating from a past life. But not everyone can tolerate this today. Some may sever ties with you. So, step back a little from this stance of "I'm always right."

Taurus

Gossiping and listening to gossip is your flaw. This ruins both you and those around you. It's not right to believe what others say without personally observing and verifying the qualities of those around you. You may have punished honest people in a past life based on hearsay. The time will come when others will distance themselves from you due to such gossip. So be very careful about it.

Gemini

Impulsiveness is not your virtue. Like Abhimanyu, you rush into the Chakravyuha without thinking ahead or behind. Considering the consequences is a characteristic of wise people. You may have wrongly accused someone in a past life due to haste. Now, due to the same haste, you might lose your partners. Therefore, be careful about your words and actions.

Cancer

You lack confidence in yourself. Therefore, you don't take any risks. You don't engage in anything new or risky. This causes good opportunities to slip away. In a past life, you may have dashed someone's hopes and dreams. Because of this, even if life presents you with new opportunities today, your mind holds you back, advising against pursuing them. Be brave.

Leo

Instability constantly plagues your relationships. Sometimes you trust too much and get cheated. Sometimes you get cheated by not trusting anyone. You don't trust those you should, and you trust those you shouldn't. It's easy to understand that this situation is due to betraying those you trusted in a past life. Use wisdom when building relationships.

Virgo

You constantly fear that past mistakes might repeat. Because you're determined not to repeat the mistakes made in past relationships, you're likely to make new ones. But one thing is certain: the relationship won't last. Why is this so? In a past life, intoxicated by power, you rejected close companionship like Drupada. Keep good friends.

Libra

You have so many ideas. But you lack the confidence to implement them. Therefore, you are unable to achieve anything. In a past life, you crushed the confidence of your companions, family members, and subordinates. That's why you're in this situation in this life. Build self-confidence.

Scorpio

Seeking solitude, you are heading towards loneliness and depression. You may desire solitude, but it doesn't bring you happiness. Instead, it causes loneliness. Even the best friends can't rescue you from your lonely pit. You may have tormented others with harsh words in a past life. This is the result. Socialize more and more.

Sagittarius

You lack balance. You don't have the quality to separate professional and personal life. Therefore, you keep losing both. In your past life, you might have been a boss who tormented subordinates around the clock. This is the bad result. Balance yourself before you lose your place in the family.

Capricorn

Anger and irritation are your two worst qualities. Especially anger without reason. If you get angry at everything, one day it will lead to a great tragedy in your life. In a past life, you must have been like Jamadagni. It still holds you. Learn calmness through practices like yoga and meditation.

Aquarius

Tearfulness is your biggest enemy. You cry over everything, whether others get angry or show affection. You cry whether you get a promotion or your boss scolds you. You know that this excessive emotional nature is not good. In a past life, you must have been a person who hurt others with harsh words. Now you've received the bad result. Stand firm in life.

Pisces

Laziness is your life's biggest enemy. It makes you lose everything you've earned. It doesn't let your earnings stay. You are lazy in everything: work, future life, saving money, making an effort to earn love, working hard in the office. This is the bad result of not valuing another's hard work in a past life. You won't be saved without giving up laziness.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.