Weekly Horoscope November 10–16, 2025: Discover what the stars predict for your zodiac sign this week. Find out who will enjoy success and who should watch their health and finances. Read your detailed forecast for all signs from Aries to Pisces.

A new week begins, bringing fresh opportunities and challenges for every zodiac sign. From November 10 to 16, 2025, planetary movements may influence your health, finances, and emotions. Some signs will experience growth and success, while others might need to stay cautious about rising expenses or stress. Read on to discover what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign this week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries -

Discussions about traveling to a distant place with relatives may occur. You won't find success in business without hard work. There's a chance of receiving overdue money. Your honor and prestige may increase due to some work. You can trust a stranger today. The week might start with a conflict with your partner. You will feel unwell due to heavy work pressure. Worries and expenses for elders will increase. You might develop a weakness for a man. There are prospects of progress for those involved in research.

Taurus –

Joy will increase due to traveling with family. There might be a conflict with elders for some reason at the beginning of the week. There will be mental stress due to a brother's or sister's illness at home. You may receive some good news this week. Financial pressure might increase slightly. You will be far ahead in philosophical discussions. A dispute may arise with a stranger. The business side will be generally good. Expenses for religious rituals will increase. A reluctance to work may lead to a decline in business.

Gemini -

News of a job may come through a high-ranking person. Worries about children will increase. A dispute may arise with a creditor. You might face embarrassment while traveling. There's a possibility of a guest arriving at home. Concerns about your father's or mother's health will increase. Maintain some distance from friends, as there's a chance of conflict. Legal action regarding property may have to be taken at the beginning of the week. You might get very good news in business, but there could be some financial pressure. Problems may increase while trying to earn extra money.

Cancer –

Expenses for children's education may increase. Pressure may increase due to extra expenses. At the beginning of the week, your relatives' pride will increase due to some good work of yours. A dispute with parents may occur for not doing important work. Work may suffer due to illness. There might be a conflict with a moneylender over finances. You might get into a new relationship. You may suffer from rheumatic problems. Heartache may increase from being hurt by a loved one. The relationship with your wife will be good.

Leo -

A personal problem of yours will be solved by a friend. A very good time for work. Worries about repaying loans will increase. There may be turmoil in the family for not completing your work. It's better not to try new ways of earning now. Legal action regarding property may be necessary. Loneliness in a love relationship may disappear. Your mind will be joyful today due to some auspicious work. It is better not to travel by air. Expenses may increase for a guest at home. Speak carefully with strangers, as a dispute may arise.

Virgo –

Something new may happen in business. Plans for a distant trip with the family may be ruined. Expenses will increase to fulfill a child's demand. There may be turmoil in the family due to financial problems. A suitable time for scientific pursuits. An auspicious time for women in jobs. Progress may come from some constructive work. You will achieve success due to your intelligence. You can be saved from danger by discussing with elders. Today, you will have to face a lot of jealousy at the workplace. Social disgrace may come because of a neighbor.

Libra –

You may be cheated if you trust others in business. There may be contact for a new job. Work according to your physical ability. Although there is turmoil in the family, there will be no major problems. There will be mental stress due to the illness of family members. Think carefully before making any decision. An opportunity to go abroad for work may arise. There may be discussions about a pilgrimage with parents. There may be prospects for improvement in creative work. There is a possibility of a dispute at home over complications in a love affair.

Scorpio –

A good time for actors and actresses. Speak carefully at the beginning of the week. You may have to help a stranger. Financial worries at home may increase. Dental problems may increase. Problems may arise if you cannot be self-restrained in the first part of the week. A good time for people associated with theater. Worries about a child's education may increase. Concerns about pressure in business may increase. Good opportunities may come in business. There is a risk of injury, be careful. Extra talk can bring disputes at home.

Sagittarius –

Anger may increase due to overwork. You might travel somewhere with friends. Work may suffer due to illness. Good opportunities for studies may come. Danger may increase while trying to earn extra money. Turmoil at home will increase due to an enemy. At the beginning of the week, work may be interrupted because of friends. You may suffer from mental turmoil due to a loved one's bad behavior. In the middle of the week, relationships with neighbors will improve. A dispute may arise with a businessperson.

Capricorn –

A dispute may arise with a friend over financial transactions. Family peace will be maintained. Relationship problems may be resolved. At the beginning of a week, interest in a new business may increase. Possibility of increased expenses due to illness. A long-held wish may be fulfilled. Be a little careful with fire, there is a possibility of danger. There may be discussions at home for auspicious work. Worries about an elder's health at home will increase. A dispute may arise with a neighbor over property. Turmoil in family life may increase.

Aquarius -

At the beginning of the week, a dispute between husband and wife will increase due to enmity with a relative at home. Medical expenses for a child may increase. The business outcome will not be good, but the problem will be resolved towards the end. The time is bad for government employees. News may come from a friend living abroad. A new opportunity for work may arise. Worries about mother's health will increase. Extra talk can invite disputes in your friend circle. Physical anxiety may increase for some reason. You may become established in society for some reason.

Pisces –

There may be contact for a new job. Savings will be less due to extra expenses. A dispute may arise with your partner for some reason. There is a chance of increased fame for those associated with sports. Complications in love affairs may increase. Travel may be canceled due to illness. A dispute may arise with a domestic helper at home. It is better not to invest in a partnership business. A wish may be fulfilled. Money may be spent on children. Work will be interrupted due to a stomach problem. You will achieve success in research. You can take the initiative to do some social work.