Venus, the planet of material pleasures, transits into Taurus on June 29th and will remain there until July 26th. On June 29, 2025, the Moon enters Taurus, forming Mahalakshmi Rajyoga with Venus.

Mahalakshmi Rajyoga

According to astrology, Mahalakshmi Rajyoga affects all zodiac signs. Its positive effects are seen on several key aspects. The biggest impact of this yoga is that people of the respective zodiac signs can achieve wealth, prosperity, and their financial condition starts to improve. The fortunate individuals of the zodiac signs, which are deeply influenced, succeed in bringing big and positive changes in their lives.

Taurus

For Taurus, Rajyoga and Venus transit can bring significant financial gains. People's work will be appreciated more in the workplace. You will get relief from worries. Avenues to increase income will open up. You may get the opportunity to buy a new car or property.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives will benefit greatly from this Rajyoga and transit. Stuck money will be returned. Old investments will yield high returns. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. The distance or disagreement between husband and wife will end. There will be clarity about the future of children.

Virgo

Virgo natives will receive sudden money due to this Rajyoga and Venus transit in Taurus. People will be able to complete pending tasks quickly. Expenses will be greatly reduced, and people will succeed in increasing their bank balance. Love relationships will be stronger and deeper.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.