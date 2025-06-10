A home should be a peaceful sanctuary. But what happens when negative energy disrupts this peace? Learn how to cleanse your home and restore positive vibes with these simple tips.

We often hear about warding off the evil eye, especially when someone looks particularly beautiful or achieves something great. But the evil eye can affect not just people, but also possessions, including your home. Negative energy can disrupt the harmony of your home, leading to problems and illnesses. This article provides tips on how to cleanse your home of negative energy.

It's difficult to detect negative energy, but if you suspect its presence, take action. A simple ritual performed for 21 days can help cleanse your home.

Removing Negative Energy: Take an incense burner and fill it with Bhimaseni camphor, yellow mustard seeds, cloves, and clove leaves. Light the camphor and let the smoke permeate every corner of your house, from the plants outside to the bathroom and bedrooms. Doing this for 21 consecutive days can dispel negative energy and invite positive vibes.

Additional Tips: Keep your main entrance clean, as it's the entry point for all energies. Draw a Swastika symbol on the main door for auspiciousness. If you suspect Vastu dosha or negative energy, add salt to the water you use for cleaning. This simple act can purify your home and promote peace and harmony.

Identifying Negative Energy: Constant family quarrels, persistent illnesses despite treatment, important tasks getting stalled at the last minute, failure to achieve desired results despite efforts, conflicts with colleagues, financial instability, bad dreams, and sleeplessness can all indicate the presence of negative energy.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.