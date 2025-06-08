Vastu Tips: Keeping alum under your pillow for positive energy

Placing alum under your pillow can reduce negative energy and promote positive energy flow in your home.
If you experience bad dreams, place alum under your pillow before sleeping for a peaceful night's rest.
Sleeping with alum under your pillow can rectify Vastu defects and create a harmonious environment at home.
If you are facing financial difficulties, try placing alum under your pillow to alleviate these problems.
According to Vastu, placing alum under the pillow can reduce family quarrels and promote positive energy.
If prosperity has stalled, place alum under your pillow to invite it back into your home.
Wrapping alum in red or black cloth and placing it under the pillow is considered auspicious.
