Vastu Tips: Keeping alum under your pillow for positive energy

Astrology Jun 08 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:unsplash
Positive Energy

Placing alum under your pillow can reduce negative energy and promote positive energy flow in your home.

Image credits: pinterest
Peaceful Sleep

If you experience bad dreams, place alum under your pillow before sleeping for a peaceful night's rest.

Image credits: Pinterest
Vastu Defects

Sleeping with alum under your pillow can rectify Vastu defects and create a harmonious environment at home.

Image credits: unsplash
Financial Constraints

If you are facing financial difficulties, try placing alum under your pillow to alleviate these problems.

Image credits: unsplash
Reduce Family Conflicts

According to Vastu, placing alum under the pillow can reduce family quarrels and promote positive energy.

Image credits: freepik
Bring Prosperity Home

If prosperity has stalled, place alum under your pillow to invite it back into your home.

Image credits: unsplash
How to Use Alum

Wrapping alum in red or black cloth and placing it under the pillow is considered auspicious.

Image credits: social media

