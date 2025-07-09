Not all love stories are the same. Some people never leave the person they love, no matter what difficulties they face. They fight to the end to win love. But some behave as if they are always thinking about why they should separate.

Some behave as if they are always thinking about why they should separate. According to astrology, 5 zodiac signs have this trait. Which zodiac signs are those?

Libra

Libras love harmony and balance. They will do anything to avoid conflict. Since Venus is the lord of this sign, they want relationships to be peaceful and beautiful. But when love is chaotic or unbalanced, they can't stand it. Libras may back off instead of trying to fix things. If they feel the relationship is unfair or chaotic, they don't want any drama. Instead, they try to walk away quietly.

Cancer

Cancers are ruled by the Moon. This makes them very emotional and caring. They sacrifice their lives for relationships, dreaming of a secure, loving bond. But when they are hurt, neglected, or feel insecure, they retreat into their protective shell. Instead of fighting with their lover and facing the pain they are experiencing, Cancers leave it all behind and walk away. They decide they don't need any more emotional stress. They will stay in a relationship where they feel safe, otherwise they will give up.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius craves freedom and adventure. Jupiter rules this sign. They like to explore love. They don't want to feel trapped in a relationship. When a relationship demands more commitment or becomes too dramatic, a Sagittarius may decide to walk away. They set limits for emotional relationships. They prefer freedom over difficult romantic situations.

Gemini

Geminis are curious and excited about love. But they quickly lose interest. People of this sign act under the influence of Mercury. They act on their thoughts and like light, fun relationships. When love becomes too serious and intense, Geminis feel trapped in that relationship. If they don't want boredom or discomfort, they may break up with their lover and move on. They prefer freedom over being in a challenging relationship.

Pisces

Pisces see love in terms of imagination and ideals. Because Neptune has dominion over this sign, it influences imagination. They want relationships to always be perfect. When faced with heartbreak, conflict, and emotional problems, Pisces walk away rather than face the pain. Instead of solving problems, they silently give up.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.