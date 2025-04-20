April 20th, 2025, presents challenges for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Aries will face work pressure, Leo might receive bad news, Capricorn could encounter legal issues, and Aquarius may experience budget problems.

Unlucky Horoscope April 20, 2025: April 20th, Sunday, could bring new troubles for 4 zodiac signs. They might experience a hectic day. A major decision could prove wrong. Love life matters might escalate to legal disputes. Unfinished tasks will lead to dissatisfaction. These are the 4 unlucky zodiac signs for Sunday, April 20th: Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

Aries will be troubled

People of this sign will be troubled due to their work. The pressure to meet targets will persist. They'll have to do some undesirable tasks, affecting their self-esteem. They'll waste time on trivial matters. Disputes regarding money may arise. Legal matters will incur expenses.

Leo will receive bad news

People of this sign might receive bad news, ruining their entire day. Arguments may occur regarding property transactions. Minor issues will cause family conflicts. Business opportunities might be missed. Relationships could experience strain.

Capricorn will face legal issues

People of this sign might face legal trouble. They might have to visit police stations and courts. Arguments with friends are possible. Not getting desired food will lead to disappointment. Keep an eye on children to avoid later regrets.

Aquarius' budget will be disturbed

People of this sign might face unexpected expenses, disturbing their budget. Unwanted guests could increase tension. Parents' words might hurt. Disputes regarding ancestral property may arise. Take special care of your health.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.