Unlucky Horoscope April 18, 2025: Friday, April 18th, will be very troublesome for 5 zodiac signs. A major mishap could occur in their lives. There will be a situation of conflict at home. Tension can increase further due to unfinished work. Wrong decisions can be made under someone's influence. These are the 5 unlucky zodiac signs for Friday, April 18th - Taurus, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces.

Loss for Taurus

People of this sign may suffer a big loss. You may have to do some unwanted work in your job, which may hurt your self-esteem. The day is not good for love relationships either. Do not make any decisions under family pressure, otherwise, you will regret it later.

Breakup for Cancer

Lovers of this sign may break up. There will be concern about the health of children, and you may have to run around. There may be an argument with an officer at work. You will have to make rounds of court regarding ancestral property. Love life will not be good.

Libra's health will deteriorate

People of this sign may fall prey to seasonal diseases. The pressure to meet targets at work will remain. There may be a heated argument with parents. There will be a situation of discord regarding the division of property. Your name may also come up in an illegal case.

Capricorn will be sad

People of this sign will be sad today for some reason. You may hear bad news related to a friend. You will suddenly have to go on a journey, which will also be quite difficult. Something about your child may bother you. Not getting the desired food will create a situation of conflict in the family.

Pisces should not do risky work

People of this sign should avoid doing risky work, otherwise, an accident may occur. A sudden large expense can spoil the budget. An old dispute may resurface. Decisions taken wisely can also prove wrong.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.