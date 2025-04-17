On May 7, Mercury, the prince of planets, will enter Aries. As soon as it enters Aries, it forms a conjunction with the Sun, which is already present there.

In astrology, Mercury is called the prince of planets, and the Sun is called the king of planets. Next Wednesday, May 7, at 4:13 a.m., Mercury will enter Aries. As soon as Mercury enters Aries, it will form a conjunction with the Sun, which is already present there.

The conjunction of Sun and Mercury creates Budh Aditya Yoga. Due to this conjunction, people of many zodiac signs will get bumper benefits. Budh Aditya Yoga becomes doubly effective. This yoga sharpens intelligence, leadership abilities, self-confidence, and communication skills. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from Budh Aditya Yoga in Aries.

For Cancer, this yoga is forming in the tenth house of your horoscope, which is related to career and prestige in society. With this, you can get a new identity, promotion, or some big responsibility in your professional life. Your relationships with your boss or senior officers will improve, and your position will be strengthened. Leadership power will increase, and people will follow your ideas.

In the Leo horoscope, this yoga is forming in the ninth house. This house represents luck, higher education, and foreign travel. Due to this conjunction, luck will be on your side. You will get lucky during this time. This time will be very good for students and people engaged in research. There is also a possibility of a religious trip or guidance from spiritual gurus.

This yoga is forming in the seventh house of the horoscope of Libra zodiac sign people. This house is the house of spouse, partnership, and public dealings. Understanding will increase in married life, and mutual communication will improve. Business partnerships will be beneficial, and new agreements may be formed. People in fields like consulting, law, or media will get special benefits during this time.

Budh Aditya Yoga is forming in the fifth house of the Sagittarius horoscope. This house is related to education, children, love, and creativity. This will be a time of wisdom and sharp thinking for students. In love relationships, misunderstandings will be resolved through conversation. This is the right time for a new creative project or startup.

This yoga is forming in the second house of Pisces. This house is related to wealth, speech, and family life. It creates new sources of income and increases savings. People will be impressed by your speaking skills, and you will also benefit from it. Harmony will increase in the home, and there will be sweetness in speech.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.