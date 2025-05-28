The sixth sense provides knowledge beyond the five senses. It can be developed through meditation and kundalini awakening. This not only shapes you into a better person but also protects you from dangers.

Sometimes, upon entering a certain area, you get a feeling that it's not safe. Other times, you intensely miss home, and upon checking, you find your mother was thinking of you at that exact moment. Some people suddenly cancel a bus trip, and the bus they were supposed to be on meets with an accident. These individuals survive by sheer luck. Who is this inner voice whispering in your ear, or what is this sense?

We use five senses to perceive the world: hearing, touch, sight, taste, and smell. Beyond these, there's a sixth sense, invisible to the eye. It's not the mind, consciousness, or the intellect. It's the sixth sense, or intuition.

Yes, the sixth sense is a system that brings to our awareness knowledge beyond what we gather through our five senses. It resides within us. Through this sixth sense, we can understand not only external, physical elements but also hidden secrets within ourselves. We can all awaken our sixth sense.

Yogis and yoga scholars explain that there are six chakras in our body, from Muladhara to Kundalini. A yogi activates these and keeps the sixth sense alert even during sleep. Kundalini is especially important. When it awakens, the Ajna chakra activates automatically.

If you wish to awaken your Kundalini, meditate daily for at least half an hour in a secluded place. Focus on your breath. Meditate on your breath. This will give you the experience of unique energy. The sixth sense develops through meditation, perception, samadhi, or Kundalini awakening. Continuous practice increases your mental power.

The sixth sense is a remarkable power of our mind. When we control our mind through meditation, the Ajna chakra awakens. A person with an awakened Ajna chakra can understand the past, present, and future of the person in front of them. Some astrologers can accurately predict a person's horoscope with a single glance. Understand that their Kundalini is awakened.

Don't think the sixth sense is only for yogis. It can be incredibly beneficial in daily life. By effectively using your sixth sense, you can become an excellent counselor, writer, CEO, or a good IAS officer. Any aggressive person will calm down in your presence. The sixth sense has the power to reduce anxiety and increase calmness. It can help you navigate challenging situations without panic.

When your sixth sense is fully awakened, you understand the personality of the person before you. You can discern if someone is deceitful or dishonest. When a person expresses something with pure intention to their inner consciousness, it manifests. This is referred to as a curse or boon in our mythology. They can perceive future events.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.