According to astrology, the 17-year Budh Mahadasha brings intelligence, business profits, and career advancement to these 4 Zodiac Signs. Is your sign among them? Find out!

Budh Mahadasha: According to astrology, the Mahadasha of Mercury lasts for 17 years. It is said that if the Mahadasha of Mercury is auspicious, there will be tremendous financial growth in business. So, let's find out for which 4 zodiac signs the Mahadasha of Mercury is a boon.

Taurus

The lord of this zodiac sign is Venus and is friendly with Mercury. Therefore, in the Mahadasha of Mercury, Taurus people get wealth and material happiness. Along with this, people of this zodiac sign mainly get success in arts, music, fashion, or financial matters.

Libra

People of this zodiac sign are born under the sign of Venus and have a good relationship with Mercury. During Mercury's Mahadasha, Libra people achieve high positions through diplomacy, negotiation, and aesthetic sense. People of this zodiac sign mainly achieve special success in the fields of politics, judiciary, media, and public relations.

Gemini

This is the zodiac sign of Mercury, so Mercury's Mahadasha is very auspicious for Gemini people. Intelligence, communication skills, and the influence of speech bring respect and honor in society. People of this zodiac sign mainly progress in the fields of business, media, writing, and management.

Virgo

This is also Mercury's own zodiac sign, and here Mercury is considered exalted. Virgo people may get opportunities for promotion, government positions, or foreign travel during this period. Wealth, health, and fame increase.

According to Vedic astrology, the Mahadasha of Mercury lasts for 17 years. This Dasha shows the influence of Mercury in a person's life, especially on intelligence, communication skills, business acumen, logic, and writing ability.

Good achievements in education and career, expansion and profit in business, success in writing, journalism, media, banking, IT, or accounting, increased effectiveness in speech and decision-making, ability to learn new technical subjects quickly.

In Mercury's Mahadasha, if Mercury is malefic and weak, the native faces problems like confusion, anxiety, or indecision, the possibility of wrong decisions or deception, disputes due to speech, bitterness in relationships, mental unrest, or instability in thoughts.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.