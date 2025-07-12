The Sun's transit into Cancer in 2025 brings significant changes. Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn are likely to experience increased income, property gains, and career success.

On July 16, the Sun transits into Cancer, forming Budhaditya Yoga with Mercury. This yoga signifies gains from shares, interest dealings, resolution of property disputes, and increased income from work, profession, and business. Shares, speculation, financial transactions, interest dealings, and investments hold the potential to yield unexpected returns. Currently, this yoga is likely to boost additional income for Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn. Increased efforts by these zodiac signs will yield better results.

Gemini

With Mercury, the ruling planet, conjunct with the Sun in the house of money, this sign has numerous opportunities to earn extra income. It's wise to capitalize on this favorable time. Shares, speculation, and financial transactions are likely to be highly profitable. Income from property, rent, and interest is expected to increase significantly. Outstanding dues will be recovered.

Cancer

Due to the Sun-Mercury conjunction in this sign, there's a strong possibility of wealth yoga in various ways. A little effort will significantly increase additional income. This sign is likely to profit well from shares, interest dealings, and property gains. The time is favorable for recovering outstanding dues and bad debts. Property disputes are likely to be resolved through compromise. Unnecessary expenses will be reduced.

Virgo

With the Sun conjunct with its ruler, Mercury, in a favorable position, there's a possibility of receiving property benefits from the father and income related to property. There are also indications of financial gains through government aid. Outstanding dues, bad debts, and stalled income will be fully recovered with minimal effort. Shares and speculation will yield substantial profits. There's a possibility of additional income from employment. Profits from rentals will increase.

Libra

Due to the Sun-Mercury conjunction in the tenth house, this sign will have numerous opportunities for additional income. Additional income from employment will increase. Extra income from interest dealings, property income, and rentals are likely to exceed expectations. There are also indications of sudden financial gains. The time is favorable for increasing income from shares, speculation, investments, and ventures. There's even a possibility of winning a lottery.

Scorpio

Due to the Sun-Mercury conjunction in this sign's lucky place, any effort made towards additional income will be profitable. The time is highly favorable for pursuing extra income. Maximum returns will be achieved from small investments. Shares, financial transactions, interest dealings, investments, and ventures will bring immense financial gains. Property disputes will be resolved favorably. The value of assets will increase.

Capricorn

Due to the Sun and Mercury transiting in the seventh house of this sign, additional income will surpass the primary income. The time is highly favorable for increasing investments in shares, speculation, financial transactions, and interest dealings. Any effort to increase additional income will be successful. Outstanding dues will be received. Income from assets will increase significantly. Almost everything touched will turn to gold.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.