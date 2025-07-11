With Saturn's retrograde motion in Pisces, Kendra Trikona Rajyoga is formed, which can bring immense success to some individuals.

In Vedic astrology, Saturn is considered one of the most powerful planets because it gives results to people according to their karma. Along with this, every person has to face ups and downs in life. Shani Maharaj is a slow-moving planet because it stays in one zodiac sign for about two and a half years. In such a situation, it takes about 30 years to come back to the same sign. It is significant that Saturn is currently in Pisces. On July 12th, it will go into retrograde motion in this sign. Due to Saturn's retrograde, it not only gives results to the house it is in but also to the previous house. It is important that Kendra Trikona Rajyoga is formed with Saturn's retrograde. Due to this, two zodiac signs can get bumper benefits.

According to Vedic astrology, Kendra Trikona Rajyoga is formed when there is a connection between the spiritual lords of Kendra (1, 4, 7, 10) and Trikona (1, 5, 9) houses in the horoscope. This is an auspicious yoga. Due to this yoga, natives also get wealth, prosperity, fame, and respect.

Scorpio

Saturn is retrograding and is in the fifth house of this zodiac sign. Being the lord of the third and fourth houses, Saturn is also forming Kendra Trikona Rajyoga. The fifth house is the house of education, children, love relationships, and creativity. In such a situation, students appearing for competitive exams can get special benefits. The efforts you have made will get results. This is a favorable time for those who want to get married.

Marriage can be decided. If you have your own business, you will be very busy. But take time for home and family. Saturn's aspect will be on the eleventh house, so you will benefit from social media. Some old desires, especially related to land or buildings, can be fulfilled. Apart from this, there may be a possibility of construction, vehicle purchase, or some big investment. When Saturn is retrograde, results are received based on karma, but to get that result, it is necessary to work harder than usual.

Sagittarius

Saturn is retrograding and is in the fourth house. In that case, the negative impact of Saturn's Dhaiya can be reduced a bit. The fourth house is the element of happiness, wealth, home, vehicle, and family peace. In that case, Kendra Trikona Yoga can fulfill the dream of a house, flat, or vehicle for the people of this zodiac sign. Saturn's aspect falls on the sixth house, making this a favorable time to take a home loan, vehicle loan, or business loan. The rift going on between the family can end.

Take special care of your mother's health. A strong yoga is forming for people who want to get married. In business, especially in partnership business, the slowdown or uncertainty that has arisen will end, and a situation of profit will start to emerge. Your focus and ability to work will increase, which can be beneficial in many areas. You will be successful in saving. You may be able to repay some old debts.

