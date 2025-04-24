According to Vedic astrology, there are nine planets, and all of them change their zodiac signs and constellations from time to time. The Moon changes its zodiac sign the fastest, and Saturn changes its zodiac sign the slowest. A conjunction occurs when two planets are in the same zodiac sign. Currently, Saturn is in Pisces. In such a situation, when the Moon transits, it will conjunct with Saturn, which will have both positive and negative effects on all zodiac signs.

According to Drik Panchang, the Moon will enter Pisces, Jupiter's sign, on April 25. On Friday, April 25, at 3:25 PM, the Moon will transit into Pisces. For two and a half days, the Moon will remain in Pisces and form a conjunction with Saturn. In such a situation, which 3 zodiac signs might experience good fortune?

The conjunction of the Moon and Saturn will be beneficial for Taurus. Relationships with your spouse will improve. Stay away from disputes. The time will be good for employees. Relationships with relatives may improve. Your bond with your family members will strengthen. You may meet new people. Progress in business can be seen. You can achieve success in terms of career.

Aquarius may see improvement in mutual relationships. There will be a happy atmosphere in the home and family. The time will be good for those employed. There may be discussions about your promotion. There are also possibilities of increased income. Improvement in financial conditions can be seen. The time will be good, and your mind will be happy. You will participate in social work. You may go on a religious trip.

The conjunction of the Moon and Saturn will be beneficial for Pisces. Positive changes will be seen in life. Married life will be happy. There will be a happy atmosphere in the home and family. Due to the grace of the Moon, interest in art-related work may increase. Relationships may improve. Don't be careless; pay special attention to work.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.