According to Vedic astrology, when a planet changes its zodiac sign, rises, or sets in a zodiac sign, it directly impacts human life and the entire world. Mercury, the lord of planets, will rise in its own sign, Gemini, in June. Before this, it set in Gemini in May. The rise of Mercury will have different effects on all zodiac signs.

As per Drik Panchang, Mercury will rise in Gemini on June 8th at 7:53 PM. Let's find out which 3 zodiac signs can get lucky due to the rise of Mercury.

Time will be good for Gemini. Stay away from disputes. Progress can be seen in business. Employees can get promoted. Discussions about salary increments may also take place. There may be opportunities for success. Long-pending plans will be successful. Positive changes can be seen in life. Time will be good for businessmen. Respect and prestige in society may increase.

The rise of Mercury will be beneficial for Libra. You will work on planned projects and succeed in them. Changes in lifestyle can be seen. Positive changes can be observed. Relationships with relatives will improve. Married life will be happy. Employees' income may increase.

The rise of Mercury will be fruitful for Aquarius. There will be changes in relationships. There may be profits in business. There may be improvements in relationships. Opportunities for salary increases will arise. Confidence will increase. There may be profits in the stock market. There is a possibility of getting a government job. Love with family members will increase. You may think about buying a house or a car. Plans to expand business may prove useful.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.