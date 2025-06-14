Performing specific remedies related to Lord Shani on Saturdays can bring immense wealth and prosperity, ensuring you never face any shortages in life.

Saturday Rituals: According to astrology, Saturday is ruled by Lord Shani. Those blessed by Lord Shani can go from rags to riches. Scholars have recommended various remedies and rituals to appease Lord Shani. Performing these remedies and rituals with proper procedure on Saturdays can bring immense happiness and fulfill all your desires, including wealth, respect, and fame. Learn more about these Saturday remedies.

Worship Lord Shani

To gain the blessings of Lord Shani, worship him with proper rituals every Saturday. Perform abhishek of Lord Shani with oil mixed with black sesame seeds and black lentils. Offer blue flowers and bhog of sesame-based sweets like Gajak and Revdi. Consistently performing these remedies can quickly change your fortune.

Donate Items Associated with Shani

Lord Shani is most pleased with those who help the needy. Donate food to the needy every Saturday. Also, donate items like shoes and slippers. Offer food cooked in oil, such as Puri and Bhaji, to lepers. This will please Lord Shani.

Serve Animals and Birds

Lord Shani keeps an account of your good deeds, so feed green fodder to a black cow every Saturday. Give bread to a black dog and make small balls of flour and throw them into a pond for fish. This can also brighten your fortune.

Chant Mantras of Lord Shani

Chanting mantras of Lord Shani is especially beneficial on Saturdays. Reciting Shani Chalisa also brings auspicious results quickly. If you are not aware of Lord Shani's mantras, you can consult a scholar.

Avoid These Mistakes on Saturday

If you want to gain the blessings of Lord Shani, avoid buying oil, iron items, or shoes and slippers on Saturdays. Also, refrain from consuming meat and alcohol on this day. Avoid any kind of wrongdoing on Saturday, as this can fulfill all your wishes.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.