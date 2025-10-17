Today Horoscope, October 17 : The Sun enters Libra, forming a Trigrahi Yoga with Mars and Mercury. With 4 yogas active, discover how this celestial event will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Get your detailed daily predictions here.

Horoscope for 17 October 2025: On Friday, October 17, Aries natives will benefit, and students will find success. Taurus natives should stay away from legal matters; they might have to visit the hospital. Gemini natives will have to do unwanted tasks, and their income may decrease. Cancer natives will get support from their brothers and may attend a religious event. Read today's horoscope in detail below.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign are likely to profit from a partnership business. Students will get the desired success. The support of a life partner will bring happiness. Avoid any travel today; it's better for you. Also, take care of your health.

Taurus Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign may receive bad news from their children today. You might have to make hospital rounds for your mother's health. There will be a fear of a settled deal in business falling through. Stay away from legal matters; it's better for you.

Gemini Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign will have to do unwanted tasks at work. Superiors might get angry over something. There will be conflicts in love relationships. Students will not get the fruits of their labor, which will make them sad. Income will decrease compared to before.

Cancer Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign will achieve great success in business. You will get support from your brothers. Students may succeed in competitive exams. You will get a chance to attend a religious event, where you will also receive respect.

Leo Horoscope 17 October 2025

Today, avoid making risky decisions in business, or you could suffer a big loss. You will face difficulties in maintaining relationships. There are chances of a transfer in your job. You will be troubled by headaches. You might face some trouble due to opponents.

Virgo Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign can start a new venture with the support of their parents. You will profit from the stock market. You will get happiness and support from your children. There can be more than one source of income. You may get desired success in love proposals.

Libra Horoscope 17 October 2025

The health of the life partner of people of this sign may deteriorate. Your mind may lean towards wrongdoings, for which you will also face bad consequences. You may face tough competition from enemies in business. The day is not good for lovebirds.

Scorpio Horoscope 17 October 2025

The pending work of people of this sign can be completed. You will get everyone's cooperation at the office. Obstacles in education will be removed. You may meet old friends. Going on a journey will be a sign of great benefit. Health will improve.

Sagittarius Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign may get new achievements in their job. If a case is ongoing in court, you will get success in it. Business and job targets can be completed on time. You may have a cough or stomach pain.

Capricorn Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign can start a new venture. But do not make any investment without thinking. There may be a disagreement with your lover over something. Knee pain can be troubling. There is a possibility of stomach-related diseases. Love relationships may break.

Aquarius Horoscope 17 October 2025

The income of people of this sign may increase. You will get respect at your job. You can go on a religious trip with your family. There are chances of profit in business. You may also receive some great news today.

Pisces Horoscope 17 October 2025

People of this sign will be very busy today. The day is not good for love life. You might make a wrong decision out of overconfidence. You may suffer from gas-related problems. There could be a dispute with someone at the office. A task in progress might get ruined.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.