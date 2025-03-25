user
Mercury’s Aries transit in May 2025 brings powerful shifts for these signs

Luck Shines for 3 Zodiacs from May 7th: Mercury in Aries! Prince of planets, Mercury, turns direct on April 7, 2025, then enters Aries on May 7.

Mar 25, 2025

Astrology: Currently in Pisces, Mercury, the planet of intellect, is retrograde and combust. These conditions affect mental and emotional well-being. Mercury turns direct on April 7, 2025, rises on April 8, and enters Aries on May 7, 2025. These events significantly impact all zodiac signs.

Mercury governs intelligence, speech, wisdom, logic, communication, business, partnerships, friendship, accounting, etc. The transit of Mercury in Aries will positively affect three zodiac signs, helping them achieve new heights and success in business and career.

This transit will be very beneficial for Gemini. As Mercury rules this sign, its transit in Aries can bring many opportunities, especially in business and education. You can start a new venture. Old problems will be resolved, and your hard work will be rightly directed. If you're considering a new project, this is the right time. Family life will be harmonious, and relationships will strengthen.

This time will also be beneficial for those born under Virgo, as Virgo is ruled by Mercury. The transit of Mercury in Aries will accelerate your workplace progress. You'll gain new ideas and better communication skills. This is the time to improve your communication skills, leading to career success. Improved communication skills will significantly increase your income. Additionally, your health may improve, especially if you change your daily routine in the right direction.

This transit proves very positive for Sagittarius. Mercury's transit brings new opportunities and personal development. You can make new contacts, especially while traveling. Opportunities related to foreign countries may arise. Entrepreneurs can gain new opportunities by traveling abroad. Furthermore, a series of coincidences may turn into a crucial opportunity for your destiny. This is the right time to enhance your knowledge and present it creatively.

