Moon transit brings luck this afternoon! These 3 zodiac signs are in for a surprise

The transit of the Moon in Saturn's sign can bring luck to 3 zodiac signs.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

The Moon is known for changing zodiac signs and constellations very quickly, or for staying in a zodiac sign and constellation for a short period. Among the nine planets, the Moon, the planet of mind and femininity, stays in any zodiac sign for only two and a half days. However, they stay in a constellation for only one day. According to Drik Panchang, the Moon transits in Saturn's sign. On Wednesday, March 26, at 3:14 PM, the Moon will transit into Aquarius. So, let's find out which 3 zodiac signs will have their lives changed.

The transit of the Moon will be beneficial for the people of the Cancer zodiac sign. Positive changes will be seen in life, which will keep the mind happy. Confidence will be higher than before. Progress can be made in business. Mutual disagreements can be resolved. The relationship can be improved. You will get relief from the ongoing dispute at the workplace.

Also read: March 27 brings career and wealth fortune for these zodiac signs: Are you one of them?

The time will be good for the people of the Libra zodiac sign. You will stay away from disputes. Mutual love will increase. You will think about starting a new business. There will be a different kind of peace in the mind. Be careful about your words, otherwise stress may increase. This will be a good time for those in employment. There may be a possibility of traveling abroad. You can plan to travel somewhere.

The transit of the Moon will be beneficial for the people of the Aquarius zodiac sign. Apart from Lord Chandra, you can get special blessings from Shani Deva. There will be a different kind of enthusiasm in the mind. You may hear some good news. Social respect may increase. You will achieve success in matters related to love. You can start a new business. There may be discussions about promotion for employees.

Also read: Mercury’s Aries transit in May 2025 brings powerful shifts for these signs

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

