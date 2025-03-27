Barfresh Stock Rises After-Hours Ahead Of Earnings: Retail's Downbeat

Read Full Article

Shares of Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) rose 5.12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday ahead of the frozen beverage maker’s fourth-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment stayed downbeat.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a 14.6% rise in revenue in Q4 to $4.17 million. The company is expected to post a loss per share of $0.01 in Q4. The company has beaten revenue estimates twice in the past three quarters.

In February, Barfresh reportedly secured a $3 million strategic financing round for common stock at $2.85 per share, supported by its existing shareholders.

The funding was aimed at the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing customer demand in its education channel and its new Pop & Go 100% Juice Freeze Pops, which showed promising results in select testing.

In the third quarter, Barfresh Food Group reported a loss per share of $0.03 , missing estimates of loss per share of $0.01 but its revenue of $3.64 million beat estimates of $3.61 million, increasing 40% year-on-year.

In 2024, the company saw improvements in Twist & Go bottled smoothie sales from inventory built ahead of its seasonally high third quarter.

"Our strategic investments and operational enhancements have driven exceptional results, with record quarterly third quarter revenue exceeding $3.6 million, a 40% year-over-year increase,” CEO Riccardo Delle Coste said at the time of its last earnings.

The company saw revenue contribution from its new Pop & Go product and some success from improved sales and distribution.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bearish’ on Wednesday compared to neutral a week ago. Message volume inched up in the ‘extremely low’ zone.

Barfresh stock is up 12.3% year-to-date.

