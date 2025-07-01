Mercury will transit in Cancer for 66 days. This period brings increased income, resolution of financial, personal, and health issues, career and business gains, and new opportunities for these zodiac signs.

Mercury has begun its transit in Cancer. Usually staying in a sign for no more than 27 days, Mercury will spend 66 days in this sign this time. This unusual transit is likely to yield unusual results.

Mercury, the planet of income, transits through Cancer until August 28, providing an opportunity to expand income streams and resolve most financial, personal, and health issues. Due to Mercury's transit through Cancer, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces are likely to be freed from long-standing problems.

Gemini

With the ruling planet Mercury starting its transit in the house of money, the income of people of this zodiac sign is likely to increase in many ways. Income is likely to increase in various ways, including stocks, speculation, financial transactions, and interest dealings. You will be freed from financial problems, pressures, and disputes that have been bothering you for a long time. Even small investments will yield large profits. The value of speech will increase. Family life will be happy.

Cancer

Mercury's transit in this sign is likely to enhance skills and increase activity. There is no chance of missing opportunities for financial growth. Financial transactions will be profitable. Dues will be diligently collected. Property disputes will be resolved through compromise. Expenses will decrease and investments will increase. Career and business will be very busy.

Virgo

The ruling planet Mercury transits in a profitable position, which increases profitable contacts. Focus on stocks, financial transactions, and investments. Salary, additional income, and profits in career and business will increase significantly. New house and property deals will be made. Major financial, personal, and health issues will be resolved. Marriage will be established with a person from a wealthy family.

Libra

Mercury's transit in the tenth house of this zodiac sign gives you the opportunity to gain authority in your work. Your efficiency will be recognized. You will get the opportunity to go abroad for work. Your skills will improve greatly. Not only the unemployed but also the employed will get foreign offers. Profit in career and business will exceed expectations. Efforts for additional income will come together one hundred percent. Financial problems will be resolved.

Capricorn

Due to Mercury's transit in the seventh house, career and business will grow significantly. There is a possibility of increasing and expanding investments in businesses. Sudden financial gains will be seen. Opportunities for income growth will increase. Demand for industries will increase. Property disputes will be resolved with less effort and valuable property will be acquired. Investments will yield maximum profit. Financial problems will decrease.

Pisces

Mercury, the lord of intelligence, transits in the fifth house, which increases income and resolves financial problems. Job-related skills will improve. Employees will receive invitations and offers from foreign companies. The unemployed are likely to settle in their desired job. Career and business will take new steps. Most financial problems will be resolved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.