Libras prioritize beauty, art, and attraction. If someone meets their aesthetic ideals, they quickly fall head over heels. They consider love a vital part of life. Ruled by Venus, attraction and love come naturally to them.

Aries, with their quick thinking, fall in love fast if strongly attracted to someone. Their relationships begin quickly, expressing desires with enthusiasm and no hesitation or fear. They readily admit to "love at first sight."