On May 18, 2025, Ketu will transit into Leo, considered its enemy sign. This transit may bring challenges for certain zodiac signs.



In Vedic astrology, Ketu is considered a shadow planet that significantly influences a person's mental and spiritual levels. This planet is known to give unexpected results in astrology. On May 18, 2025, Ketu will leave Mercury's sign Virgo and enter Sun's sign Leo. The impact of this transit can be adverse for some zodiac signs. In such a situation, the affected individuals should be cautious and vigilant in various aspects of life.

Cancer

Ketu's transit will be in the second house of Cancer. This house is considered related to family, speech, and wealth. Due to this transit, there may be increased disagreements or distance among family members. Family happiness may decrease, which will increase your mental worries. Exercise restraint during conversations at the social level. You may also face health-related problems, with the possibility of stomach-related health issues. However, some Cancer individuals may experience progress in their careers.

Leo

Ketu's transit will occur in Leo itself. This transit may cause changes in mental state. There may also be ups and downs in married life. During Ketu's transit, you may have to work hard to achieve your goals. Due to increased restlessness, students may face difficulties in their education. The financial aspect will be shaky due to instability in business. Keep your opinion clear about relationships, only then will the situation remain better.

Capricorn

Ketu's transit will be in the eighth house of Capricorn. This house is considered the element of disease, death, research, and occult knowledge. Due to Ketu's transit, Capricorn natives may face financial difficulties in their lives during this time. During this period, you will need to invest money very carefully. You will not receive the desired support from your colleagues at work. You may suffer from a sexually transmitted disease, so take special care of your health.

Remedies for Ketu

To avoid the ill effects of Ketu, these 3 zodiac signs should follow the measures given below.

Worship Lord Ganesha on Wednesdays.

Regularly chant the mantra "Om Ketave Namah".

You should donate black sesame seeds, blankets, mustard oil, and coconut.

Practicing yoga and meditation is good for improving your mental state.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.