On Tuesday, April 29th, a conjunction of Jupiter and the Moon will occur due to the Moon's transit. Gajakesari Yoga is also forming. According to Drik Panchang, the Moon transits into Taurus on Tuesday, April 29th, at 2:53 AM. This will bring changes to the lives of 5 zodiac signs.

Taurus: This is a good time for Taurus. The conjunction of Jupiter and the Moon in this sign is auspicious. Positive changes will occur, and your hard work will bear fruit. Relatives may visit. Wealth is likely to increase, and you'll feel enthusiastic. You'll receive support from your partner, and mutual disagreements can be resolved. Travel plans are possible.

Cancer: The Moon-Jupiter conjunction is fruitful for Cancer. Relationships will improve, and confidence will increase. You'll enjoy comforts and amenities, experiencing a luxurious lifestyle. Those employed may see promotions and increased income. Married life will be happy, and long-standing problems may be resolved.

Libra: This is a good time for Libra. Enthusiasm will aid progress, leading to success in work and business. New ventures could prove beneficial. The home environment will be joyful, and students may succeed in their studies.

Aquarius: The formation of Gajakesari Rajyoga will benefit Aquarius. The Jupiter-Moon conjunction brings positive changes. Employees may get promoted, and income might increase. You could achieve success in your work and receive good news from your children. Happiness will prevail at home. Blocked money may be recovered. Married life will be peaceful, and investments could be profitable.

Pisces: The Moon-Jupiter conjunction is very auspicious for Pisces. You may receive support from colleagues. Ancestral property could bring benefits, and business profits are possible. Disputes will be resolved. Foreign travel is possible. You'll find new opportunities for success and advance in your career. The presence of the Moon and Jupiter in Taurus brings positive changes for Pisces.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.