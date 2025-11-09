Horoscope Today, November 9, 2025: Four yogas will influence your day, bringing chances of property gains or financial losses. Read your daily horoscope to see how these cosmic shifts affect your zodiac sign.

Horoscope for 9 November 2025: On November 9, 2025, Aries individuals will make a tough business decision, and a dispute with someone is also possible. Taurus individuals can buy immovable property; their day will be good. Gemini individuals' responsibilities may increase; they should take care of their health. Cancer individuals should drive vehicles carefully; the day is not good for jobs. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign can make a tough and big decision in business today. The time is not right for investment. There might be a dispute between husband and wife over something. Do not get influenced by others' words at all. A situation of humiliation may arise due to a child.

Taurus Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign can buy a new house, land, plot, etc. Meeting new people will prove to be beneficial. Youngsters may get opportunities to advance in their careers. You will get family support. Health will be better than before. The whole day will be good.

Gemini Horoscope 9 November 2025

Responsibilities may increase for people of this sign today, which can make them irritable. They will have to control their anger. The situation in job and business will not be good. Love life issues may get complicated. There is a need to take care of health.

Cancer Horoscope 9 November 2025

There might be a twist in the love life of people of this sign. They might discover a secret about their partner. They also need to be careful while driving. The time is not favorable for salaried people; superiors may get angry with them.

Leo Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign will be worried about their health today. An old illness may resurface. Students will get desired success through hard work. The love life situation will also be better than before. The arrival of an unwanted guest at home can increase stress.

Virgo Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign may have extra income today. The budget may be disturbed due to overspending. Something you say might anger your partner. Money given to someone might get stuck. A situation of dispute will arise in the family over some matter.

Libra Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign can go on a pleasant journey today. There will also be chances of financial gain. You will get the support of your brothers. Married life will also be happy. You will try to do something new in business. Chances of promotion in the job can also be made today.

Scorpio Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign should be careful in transactions today. Money might get stuck in the stock market. Health will also see ups and downs. The mind will be restless over something. Worries about the child's future will bother you. A secret of yours might become public.

Sagittarius Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign will achieve something big. A big ambition can be fulfilled today. A program for an entertaining trip with friends can be made. Money lent out may be returned today. Avoid making risky deals in business.

Capricorn Horoscope 9 November 2025

Students will be sad for not getting results as expected. There might be a blood-related disease. There could be an argument with relatives over something. You will be troubled by high expenses; a situation may arise where you have to borrow money from someone unwillingly.

Aquarius Horoscope 9 November 2025

The day will be auspicious for people of this sign. A big deal in business and promotion in the job are possible. An entertainment program can be planned. You will get help from people at the office. You will get a chance to go to a social event. The mind will be engaged in religious activities.

Pisces Horoscope 9 November 2025

People of this sign should pay attention to their diet today, otherwise, stomach-related ailments may occur. You might get entangled in legal matters. Enemies will try to dominate. Do not sign any document without reading it. Someone might deceive you.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.