Today's Horoscope October 18, 2025: The festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, 2025. On this day, the Moon will change its sign, forming a conjunction with Venus in Virgo. Find out how your day will be.

Horoscope for October 18, 2025: On October 18, Aries individuals will complete unfinished tasks and also gain financially. Taurus students will get auspicious results but will have to work harder. Gemini people will be troubled by a shortage of money and may have a dispute with someone. Cancer individuals should not be careless and should avoid eating fried and roasted things. Read today's horoscope in detail.

Aries Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Aries Horoscope)

Today will be very auspicious for people of this sign. Unfinished tasks can be completed. You may get the rewards for good deeds done in the past. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your family. There will also be chances of financial gain.

Taurus Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Taurus Horoscope)

The day is auspicious for students. The business-job situation will yield moderate results. Stuck tasks can be completed with the help of friends and relatives. Unmarried people may receive marriage proposals. You may have to work harder.

Gemini Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Gemini Horoscope)

People of this sign will be troubled due to health issues. Financial constraints will persist. There might be a dispute with someone at work. Make thoughtful decisions in business. There could also be trouble and inconvenience in the workplace. A profitable opportunity might slip through your fingers.

Cancer Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Cancer Horoscope)

People of this sign will be afflicted by family problems. Do not be careless in any work, especially regarding health. Control your speech, nature, and irritability to achieve success. Avoid eating fried foods. You will receive sorrow from your children.

Leo Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Leo Horoscope)

People of this sign will buy expensive things, which can disrupt their budget. You may feel irritated over small things. Do not engage in the buying and selling of property today, or you could suffer a major loss.

Virgo Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Virgo Horoscope)

Disputes over money are possible for people of this sign. You might get a new job offer today. There are chances of promotion in your current job. You will get happiness from your children. Health will be good. New love relationships may also form for these people.

Libra Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Libra Horoscope)

People of this sign may go on an outing with their family today. Misunderstandings between husband and wife will be resolved. You may get support from your children today. Financial matters will also be settled. Married life can be pleasant. Health will be better than before.

Scorpio Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Scorpio Horoscope)

A family member may fall ill. A business deal might fall through at the last moment. In your job, superiors will bother you about targets. You might worry too much about something, which will also affect your work. Keep your mind under control.

Sagittarius Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Sagittarius Horoscope)

Today you will meet new people who will be useful to you in the future. You will find success in love relationships. If there is any trouble in your married life, it can also be resolved. You might also get a new job offer today.

Capricorn Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Capricorn Horoscope)

There are chances of financial gain for people of this sign. Young people will succeed in interviews. There might be a minor tiff with someone at the workplace. Love life will be better than before. Health will also improve. Expenses may suddenly increase, but you will manage.

Aquarius Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Aquarius Horoscope)

People of this sign will make plans to expand their business. If you take a shortcut to earn money, you might get entangled. It is better to stay away from court cases. You will be a little upset for not getting the results of your work.

Pisces Horoscope October 18, 2025 (Daily Pisces Horoscope)

People of this sign should not do any work in a hurry, otherwise things could go wrong. A dispute with someone is possible because of your child. Caution is needed in money transactions. It is better to stay away from useless disputes. Take care of your health.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.