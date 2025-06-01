Vastu Shastra explains the placement of objects and their impact. According to Vastu, certain plants can bring luck and prosperity to your home.

According to Vastu Shastra, growing certain plants at home increases positive energy, bringing luck, auspiciousness, wealth, and health. Let's explore these Vastu plants, their ideal placement, and their benefits.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi is considered sacred in Indian culture. Placing it in the north, east, or northeast directions of your home enhances spiritual energy, promoting happiness, peace, and a healthy environment. Lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant and worshipping it daily is considered auspicious.

Shami Plant

The Shami plant is believed to mitigate the negative effects of Saturn. Planting it in the south direction of your home helps reduce the malefic influence of Saturn and brings success and progress in endeavors. Worshipping it on Dussehra is considered particularly beneficial.

Champak/Champaka Plant

Champak is a fragrant flowering plant. Planting it in the east, north, or northeast directions is believed to enhance wealth and alleviate financial difficulties. Champaka flowers are also used in religious ceremonies.

Crassula Plant

The Crassula plant is considered auspicious, especially for removing Vastu defects. Placing it near the main entrance is believed to increase wealth and positive energy, fostering love and unity among family members.

Jade Plant

The Jade plant, with its attractive small leaves, should be placed in the north, northeast, or northwest directions. It brings positive energy to the home and promotes growth and progress in offices and businesses.

Money Plant

This is one of the most popular Vastu plants. Placing it in the east or north direction is believed to alleviate financial problems and attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It enhances positive energy and creates an auspicious atmosphere.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.