July will be special in terms of planetary transits. This month, Jupiter rises, and along with this, Saturn, Mercury, Sun, and Mars will change their movements.

From an astrological perspective, the month of July is considered important. In July, there will be a major change in the position of planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Mars, and the Sun. In July, the Sun will transit through Gemini and Cancer. Mars will also be in Leo and Virgo. Along with this, Jupiter will rise in Gemini in July, and Saturn will retrograde in Pisces. In terms of the change in the zodiac sign of the planets, the month of July will bring many ups and downs in the lives of people of all 12 zodiac signs.

Planetary Transits in July 2025

According to Vedic astrology, Mars will be in Leo till July 28 and then enter Virgo.

The king of planets, the Sun, will be in Gemini till July 16 and then move to Cancer.

Mercury will change constellations three times in July. Mercury will enter the constellations of Pushya, Ashlesha, and Magha.

Venus, the giver of wealth and prosperity, will transit in Taurus till July 26 and then enter Gemini.

Saturn will be in Pisces in July and will retrograde in this zodiac sign on July 13, after which it will remain retrograde for 138 days.

Taurus

July will be favorable for people of this zodiac sign. These people can get benefits in the career field. Good results can be seen in the business field. Jupiter will have a good impact on the financial situation. Hard work will be fruitful. Mars is aspecting the house of profit, so obstacles in work will go away, and benefits will start accruing. In terms of health, July may prove to be a mixed result. Venus will be favorable for love life and married life.

Gemini

July will be good for people of this zodiac sign. Mars, Sun, and Venus will be favorable in July. People of this zodiac sign will see auspicious results in their careers. They will get more success than expected. Due to Mars, they will get a strong position in their job. They can get profits in business. The financial situation will also be good. They will get financial benefits according to their hard work and karma. A good effect on the financial situation can be seen after July 18. July will be auspicious in terms of health. There will be happiness in married life.

Virgo

July will give auspicious results to the people of this zodiac sign. The Sun will be in the tenth house of this sign, and Mars will be in the twelfth house. Mercury will be in an auspicious house in July. Venus and Rahu can also give good results to Virgos. In terms of planetary transits, July can be beneficial for Virgos. Benefits can be obtained in the career field. Some problems may arise in the middle of July, but still, the profit situation looks good. Good results can be obtained in the business field. Talking about the financial situation, there will be benefits. Sudden financial gains can also happen in July.

Apart from these three zodiac signs, July can also prove to be good for Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.