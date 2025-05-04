If you're not getting a government job despite sincere efforts and dedicated study, astrology offers remedies that may help. By following these tips, you might find the success you've been working towards.

Everyone desires a secure future with a government job. You might be studying sample papers, syllabus, materials, and current affairs. Yet, some don't succeed even after 8-10 hours of daily study. If you feel luck isn't on your side, astrology may offer solutions.

The Sun is considered the planet influencing government jobs, bestowing position and prestige. Along with your preparation, seek blessings by touching your parents' feet each morning after waking up.

Do this consistently:

Wake up before sunrise, during Brahma Muhurta. After daily chores, bathe and offer water to the rising sun. Before 8 am, offer pure water mixed with jaggery and yellow flowers to the Sun God. After offering Arghya, chant "Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah" 108 times. Continue this for 11 consecutive days, starting on a Sunday. Respect elders like your parents and seek their blessings.

Seek Hanuman's blessings:

Seek Lord Hanuman's blessings. He is considered the living God in Kaliyuga, the bestower of eight Siddhis and nine Nidhis. Worship him regularly. Hanuman is the only deity who can help with problems related to Saturn. According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman and Saturn are friends and respect each other. Recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays, visit a Hanuman temple, and chant "Kavan So Kaaj Katin Jag Mahi, Jo Nahi Hoye Tat Tum Pahi" 108 times.

Offer raw milk to Lord Shiva:

The Ramayana says sincere worship and penance to Lord Shiva can even alter destiny. Every Monday, offer raw milk and rice at a Shiva temple and express your wish. Sincere efforts will earn Lord Shiva's blessings.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.