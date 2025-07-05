According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter's transit into Cancer can brighten the fortunes of certain zodiac signs.

According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter transits approximately every 13 months. Currently, Jupiter is in Gemini, and Jupiter is exalted in Cancer. Conversely, Jupiter is debilitated in Capricorn. It's worth noting that in October, Jupiter will enter Cancer with rapid motion. This could mark the beginning of good days for some zodiac signs. Income may increase, and status may be attained. News related to children may arrive. Learn about these lucky zodiac signs.

Cancer: Jupiter's transit can be positive for Cancer natives, as Jupiter will transit your marriage house. This will boost your confidence during this period. Married couples will enjoy a happy married life. Your spouse might get a promotion. Your behavior and achievements will enhance your social standing. People will be drawn to you. You'll see a positive change in your nature, enhancing your personality. There are benefits in partnerships.

Scorpio: Jupiter's transit can be auspicious and fruitful for Scorpio natives, as it will be in your luck house. This could bring you good fortune. You might undertake work-related travel. You may receive many good career opportunities. You'll find success in creative and spiritual fields. If you're thinking about changing jobs or starting something new in your business, this time will be very favorable. Students can succeed in competitive exams.

Aries: Jupiter's transit can be beneficial for Aries natives, as Jupiter will transit your fourth house. Therefore, your happiness and comforts may increase during this period. Your reputation in society will grow, and your image will be positive. You might purchase a vehicle or property. Family happiness and peace will be maintained. You'll receive support from family members. Your relationship with your mother will strengthen. Happiness will come to the home. Students' creativity will be encouraged. The income of people working in art-related fields will increase.