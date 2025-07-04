According to Vedic astrology, from July 1st to 28th, the conjunction of Mars and Ketu in Leo creates Angarak Yoga. While this yoga is considered inauspicious, it still offers benefits to a few zodiac signs.

According to Vedic astrology, planets periodically transit and form auspicious and inauspicious yogas, which affect human life as well as the country and the world. Let us tell you that in July, Angarak Yoga will last for 28 days. This yoga will be in Leo due to the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. Mars and Ketu will remain in Leo, the sign of the Sun, until July 28. In such a situation, the problems of some zodiac signs may increase. But some can benefit. It is to be noted that Ketu transited into Leo on May 18 and will remain here till December 5, 2026. On June 7, 2025, Mars also entered Leo and formed an alliance with Ketu. Mars will remain in Leo till July 28. During this time, Angarak Yoga is formed due to the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. Know specifically who this yoga will benefit.

Gemini

The conjunction of Mars and Ketu can bring positive changes. This time your aspirations may increase. You will move towards achieving something special in your life. Ketu's presence will bring deep introspection within you. As a result, you will try to find answers to life's deeper questions. Interest in spirituality will increase and you may be drawn towards practices that offer mental peace like meditation and spiritual practices. Respect in society will increase, which will boost confidence.

Leo

This conjunction is taking place in their own sign. The influence of this yoga can lead to success in the field of higher education and people interested in studies or research will get a new direction. There will be opportunities to participate in religious and social events. This will increase your prestige in society. Introspection activity will increase and you will be on the path to understanding yourself better. Good news may come for those preparing for government jobs.

Sagittarius

Angarak Yoga can be very beneficial. This time can open new doors of success in every area of your life. Your interest in activities like religious travel, spiritual practices, meditation and pranayama will increase. This will achieve mental and spiritual balance. New opportunities can be found in the field of work. Those waiting for a transfer or a new job can fulfill their aspirations. During this time you will get full support from your family and friends. Overall, this yoga can prove to be a confluence of progress, happiness and spiritual balance for you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.