Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Remove these items from your home before Akshaya Tritiya to invite Goddess Lakshmi and ensure prosperity. Discarding these items is believed to attract positive energy and prevent misfortune.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: This year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on April 30th. It is customary to worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Buying gold is also considered very auspicious. Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for undertaking any good work. It is believed that actions performed on this day yield multiplied results. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya brings happiness, prosperity, and wealth to the home. Therefore, if you wish for the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, to be upon your home and family, remove these items from your home before Akshaya Tritiya. Otherwise, Goddess Lakshmi might turn away from your home. Also, maintain cleanliness where Goddess Lakshmi resides, as she dwells only in pure places. Let's see which items should be removed from the house before Akshaya Tritiya.

Vastu Shastra outlines all the rules related to the home and worship. By following these, positivity is maintained in the house. Not following these rules can lead to Vastu defects in the home. Before any festival, homes are cleaned, and items that increase negative energy are discarded. So, before Akshaya Tritiya arrives, you should remove items that cause Vastu defects. Only then can you benefit from the auspicious alignment formed on this day.

Broken Broom

A broom is considered a representation of Goddess Lakshmi. So, if you have a broken broom in your house, discard it respectfully. Keeping a broken broom at home is said to cause financial difficulties. It can anger Goddess Lakshmi.

Dirty Clothes

If you have torn or dirty clothes in your house, discard them before Akshaya Tritiya. If you have dirty clothes, wash and clean them. Dirty, torn clothes can cause poverty in the house.

Broken Items

If you want Goddess Lakshmi to visit your home, remove broken items before Akshaya Tritiya. Broken clocks, broken utensils, and any damaged items should be removed from the house. Otherwise, repair any stopped clocks.

Damaged Idols

If there is a broken idol of God or Goddesses in the house or temple, remove it before Akshaya Tritiya. Immerse these idols in a river or a clean pond. Broken idols of God and Goddesses should never be kept at home.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.