Navpancham Yoga in May 2025: These zodiac signs will receive wealth and luck
On May 18, 2025, Rahu will transit from Pisces to Aquarius. Due to the presence of Jupiter and Rahu, Navpancham Rajyoga will be formed.
According to astrology, Jupiter will enter Gemini on May 14, 2025. Four days later, on May 18, Rahu will enter Aquarius. Jupiter in Gemini will be in the ninth house and Rahu in Aquarius will be in the fifth house, so Jupiter-Rahu will form the ninth and fifth Rajyoga. This Rajyoga will bring auspicious results for three zodiac signs.
Jupiter will be in Gemini's house of marriage and Rahu in the ninth house, so people of this zodiac sign will get immense success in the field of work. You may get a good job offer. Relationships with higher officials will be good. You will get good growth in your career. The desire to go abroad may be fulfilled. Happiness will come in life.
Navpancham Rajyoga will prove lucky for Virgo natives. People of this zodiac sign will get success in all fields. Confidence will increase rapidly. Appreciation will be received for the work done. You will be able to fulfill your family responsibilities well. You will get success in court matters. There will also be opportunities for financial growth.
Navpancham Yoga is also beneficial for Aquarians. Whatever plan the people of this zodiac sign make, it will be successful. The desires of the mind will be fulfilled. There will be a tremendous increase in income. You may also get a new job. Employment and salary may increase. You may get good news from your children.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.