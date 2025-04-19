Panchak April 2025: This time, Agni Panchak is occurring in April 2025. There is a fear of fire-related accidents during this Panchak. Therefore, fire-related work should be done very carefully during this period.

Panchak April 2025: In astrology, Panchak is mentioned, which we all must have heard about at some point. Usually, people consider it an inauspicious time, but it is not so. Some auspicious work can also be done during this time. This time, Agni Panchak is occurring in April 2025. There is a fear of fire-related incidents during this Panchak. Therefore, fire-related work should be done very carefully during Agni Panchak. Know when Agni Panchak will start…

When will Agni Panchak start in April 2025?

According to the Panchang, Panchak is a group of 5 constellations, which starts from Dhanishtha and lasts till Revati Nakshatra. This time Panchak will start on Tuesday, April 22, at 07:52 PM and will last till Saturday, April 26, at 02:39 AM. The effect of Panchak will remain for these 5 days.

Why is this Panchak called Agni?

According to astrology, Panchak is named according to the day it starts. The Panchak that starts on Sunday is called Rog Panchak. The Panchak starting on Monday is called Raj Panchak. Similarly, the Panchak starting on Tuesday is called Agni Panchak. This time Panchak is starting on Tuesday, hence it will be called Agni Panchak.

What not to do in Panchak?

1. The roof of the house should not be built in Panchak, otherwise, the people living in it remain troubled.

2. Do not collect flammable materials in Panchak, there is a fear of fire.

3. Do not travel south during Panchak. This causes trouble.

4. Wooden items, furniture, etc. should not be bought or made in Panchak.

5. If someone dies in Panchak, the last rites should be performed only after consulting a scholar.

Success is achieved in these works in Agni Panchak

According to astrology, it is auspicious to do court-related work during Agni Panchak. The chances of success in these works done at this time are very high. Apart from this, auspicious works like marriage, house entry, etc. can also be done in this Panchak.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.