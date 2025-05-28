Mercury, the prince of planets, is considered an auspicious planet, and whenever there is a change in its movement, it significantly impacts people's lives. Particularly, changes are observed in people's intellect, skin, business, and financial status. Additionally, fluctuations in health are also seen. According to Vedic calendar calculations, after about a month, Mercury will transit on Monday, July 07, 2025. At 05:55 AM on Monday, the Sun God will enter 'Ashlesha' Nakshatra.

In astrology, Mercury is said to be the lord of the 'Ashlesha' constellation, and this constellation falls under the Cancer zodiac sign. Every transit of Mercury in Ashlesha Nakshatra deeply affects those born under this star.

Gemini is considered one of Mercury's favorite signs, as its natives are often influenced by the planet's transits. The change in Mercury's position in Ashlesha Nakshatra on July 07, 2025, will positively impact the lives of Gemini individuals. Employees will progress in their professional lives. The financial situation of business owners will strengthen, and they will find relief from money-related problems. There will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Virgo zodiac sign individuals will greatly benefit from Mercury's transit. The upcoming time will prove very beneficial for those working in higher positions. Your social standing will increase due to Mercury's grace. Shopkeepers are likely to benefit from old and pending payments. If you have been suffering from seasonal ailments, your health will improve.

Besides Gemini and Virgo, the health of Scorpio individuals will also improve due to Mercury's grace. Recently married individuals will spend time with their in-laws, which will deepen their relationship. Those employed may receive new responsibilities at the office, which they will complete effectively. Shopkeepers may profit from old investments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.