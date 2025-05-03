Zelenskyy has cautioned global leaders planning to attend next week’s World War II Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, saying Ukraine “cannot ensure their safety” on Russian soil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a stern warning to countries sending delegations to Russia for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, stating that Ukraine cannot be held responsible for their safety.

“Our position is very simple… We cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are ensuring your safety,” Zelenskyy said, in a clear message aimed at discouraging international participation in Moscow’s high-profile event amidst the ongoing war.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions and continuing missile strikes, with Kyiv holding Moscow solely responsible for any risks. The statement follows India’s recent announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Russia for the parade, signalling growing international unease over attending the Kremlin-hosted event amid the ongoing war.

Ukraine-US mineral deal

Following weeks of intense negotiations, the United States and Ukraine recently signed a landmark economic partnership agreement granting Washington access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for American investment in the country’s recovery and modernization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the agreement as a genuine partnership, emphasizing its debt-free structure and the creation of a dedicated Reconstruction Fund aimed at driving industrial and legal reform in Ukraine. He called the deal a major step forward, highlighting the potential for substantial investment and shared economic returns.

“This agreement has evolved significantly during its preparation and now reflects a fair, balanced partnership,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. “It paves the way for modernization, investment, and a new legal foundation — without increasing Ukraine’s debt burden.”

Zelenskyy also linked the agreement to his recent diplomatic engagement with President Trump, calling it the first concrete outcome of their meeting in Vatican City.

“Our discussion in the Vatican was meaningful. This agreement is a historic result of that meeting, and I thank both our teams for making it possible,” he added.