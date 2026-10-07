Germany reaffirms its long-term partnership with India's energy transition at BRESE 2026, as India hits its 50 percent non-fossil fuel capacity target ahead of schedule while expanding solar and green hydrogen initiatives globally.

Germany Strengthens Renewable Partnership with India

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Head of Division - Economic Cooperation and Development at the Embassy of Germany, Gottfried von Gemmingen, said Germany has accompanied India's energy transition from the "very outset", highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two countries in the renewable energy sector at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit (BRESE) 2026. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, von Gemmingen said renewable energy has remained a key component of the Indo-German Energy Forum, which the two countries are celebrating this year.

"We are a long-standing partner in the field of renewable energies. We are celebrating even this year the Indo-German Energy Forum where renewable energy has always been a very strong part of. And we accompany India in this whole energy transition from the very outset. Development cooperation with India is almost 60 years," he said.

International Cooperation in Green Energy

Highlighting the longstanding development cooperation between the two countries, he said Germany had brought a business delegation to India to explore opportunities in the renewable energy sector. "We brought a business delegation from Germany to here. And there's also some scientific institutions around, because that's very important that they co-create and co-develop," von Gemmingen added. His remarks come as India continues to expand its renewable energy capacity and strengthen international partnerships to accelerate its transition towards clean energy.

Meanwhile, Fanoina Ny Riana Razafindrakoto, Member Country Inaugural Delegate from the Republic of Madagascar, said her country was keen to learn from India's renewable energy initiatives, particularly in solarisation, green energy and hydrogen. "We want to go and exchange this renewable energy for green energy and also for hydrogen. Then we want to have what is in food and what we can make in our country. In Madagascar, we also have a policy for solarisation, and then when we see how much India is doing for its country, we can take some examples of how to make it in Madagascar too," she said.

India's Clean Energy Milestones

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRESE) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, said the future of energy security lay in clean energy, stressing that continued dependence on fossil fuels could disrupt the global economy. "This global crisis has given a clear message to every country that energy security is directly connected to economic security. And we all know that the future of energy security lies in clean energy," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted India's progress in renewable energy, stating that the country had achieved its Paris Agreement commitment of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. He further said India was targeting an additional 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10 to 11 years. The Prime Minister also underlined the country's focus on green hydrogen, stating that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to produce 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of this decade.

The summit coincides with the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance and the 4th International Green Hydrogen Conference, bringing together international stakeholders to discuss renewable energy investments, technological advancements and global cooperation in the clean energy transition. (ANI)

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