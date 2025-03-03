Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is "ready to sign" a minerals agreement with the United States, describing it as the "first step toward security guarantees."

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is "ready to sign" a minerals agreement with the United States, describing it as the "first step toward security guarantees."

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it's not enough, and we need more than just that."

"A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We've been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he added.

This came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with US President Donald Trump at the White House and cut short a visit to Washington on Friday (local time), world leaders offered a strong show of support to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and promised to do more to help his nation.

Also read: 'Heard loud roar, gasped for air, thought it was the end': Survivor recounts Uttarakhand avalanche horror

Earlier in the day, he also met Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham House.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude and wrote, "I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III for the audience."


He also met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.

In a post on X, he described the meeting as "productive," adding that "No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war."

"Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies - the countries of Europe and the United States.

Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees. I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace in Ukraine closer," he added. 

Also read: US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA urges transportation of body

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA seeks repatriation

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold shk

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold

Scientists create 'e-Taste' device that could add flavour, allow you to taste cake in virtual reality shk

Scientists create ‘e-Taste’ device that could add flavour, allow you to taste cake in virtual reality

UK, France, Ukraine to present peace proposal to US: Keir Starmer after Trump meltdown shk

UK, France, Ukraine to present peace proposal to US: Keir Starmer after Trump meltdown

Israel blocks humanitarian aid to Gaza after ceasefire deal fails to advance anr

Israel blocks humanitarian aid to Gaza after ceasefire deal fails to advance

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon