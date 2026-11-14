President Zelenskyy announced new defense and energy aid packages following his European visits. He also highlighted coordination with the EU for future negotiations and efforts toward a major prisoner exchange with Russia.

Zelenskyy Reports Concrete Results From Recent Trips to Europe Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said his visits to Denmark on November 10-11 and Ireland on November 11-12 had yielded "concrete results", including a new € 645 million defence package and a € 20 million energy package from Denmark, along with fresh sanctions steps by the United Kingdom targeting Russia's oil sector.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy highlighted the outcomes of his visits and discussions with European partners on helping Ukraine get through the winter, strengthening its air defence capabilities and supporting its energy sector and railways. "A new €645 million defense package and a €20 million energy package from Denmark. New sanctions steps by the United Kingdom targeting Russia's oil sector. We've returned home with concrete results from our busy visits to Denmark and Ireland," he said.