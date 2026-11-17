President Zelenskyy has urged Western nations to provide advanced missiles to counter Russian ballistic threats, citing concerns over Moscow's military partnership with North Korea while honoring Ukrainian media workers for their efforts.

Zelenskyy Demands Western Missiles to Counter Russian North Korea Pact

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 17 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) called for increased supplies of Western missiles to Ukraine, saying the country needs "clear parity" to respond to the Russian threat. He urged Western nations to provide technology capable of destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers.

Sharing excerpts from his evening address in a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russia was receiving dozens of ballistic missiles from North Korea every month, describing the development as a grave threat not only to Ukraine but also to the wider region surrounding the Korean Peninsula and Europe.

"Unfortunately, Russia is receiving dozens of ballistic missiles a month from North Korea. This is a grave threat not only to Ukraine. North Korea is honing its ballistic missiles by having them used in this war. This creates additional challenges for the entire region surrounding Korea. It is also a challenge for us in Europe," he said.

Highlighting the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, Zelenskyy said Ukraine also needed access to comparable weapons to counter the Russian threat. "If Russia has an ally that supplies it with ballistic missiles, then Ukraine also needs clear parity so that we can respond to the Russian threat on equal terms. Europe has missiles capable of carrying out effective strikes. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy – we are discussing how countering Russia’s global banditry, supported by its ally in Pyongyang, must be backed by greater supplies of comparable weapons to Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president further defended the country's demand for a response in kind, asserting that such a response was justified in view of the military support Russia was receiving from North Korea. "Responding in kind is fully justified," he said. Zelenskyy also called for renewed discussions on destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers, arguing that Western countries possessed the technology required to carry out such operations. "We also need to return to the discussion of destroying Russia’s ballistic missile launchers. The Western world has the technology to do this, and to bring Russia to peace sooner and guarantee security more reliably, we must have these technologies here in Ukraine," he said.

This comes as Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) claimed that Russia suffered more than 50,000 casualties, including killed and wounded personnel, in October, while Ukrainian forces have disabled more than 55 per cent of Russia's oil refining capacity amid the ongoing conflict. He described the Ukrainian strikes as a response to Moscow's refusal to de-escalate the conflict and its continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Furthermore, in his evening address, Zelenskyy also marked Radio, Television, and Communications Workers’ Day in Ukraine, extending his greetings to professionals across the country's national media sector. He underlined the importance of strong media and reliable communication systems, saying that defending a country was also impossible without a strong media sector. Zelenskyy said Ukraine was relying on its media sector to keep international attention focused on the country, its people and the front line amid the ongoing war.

He acknowledged the contributions of Ukrainian radio stations, television channels, including the national TV marathon, communications professionals and media workers, as well as their colleagues from other countries, for ensuring that Ukraine remained in global conversations. "Ukrainian radio stations, television channels, including the national TV marathon, Ukrainian communications professionals, and all media workers, together with their colleagues from other countries, have achieved something extraordinary – not a single day has passed without the world hearing about Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president further said that despite the challenges of the war, Ukrainian society had remained united through a shared information agenda, its opposition to the enemy, collective pain and joys, and a common goal of defending the country's independence.

He also highlighted the emotional connection maintained by Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories with their country, saying they continued to hear and believe in Ukraine. "Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories maintain an emotional connection with Ukraine – they hear Ukraine and believe in it. Ukrainians abroad feel that our state exists, that it is strong, and that being Ukrainian in this world means representing a nation that is respected," Zelenskyy said.

Expressing gratitude to media professionals for their contribution towards strengthening national unity and international support for Ukraine, he said their work helped sustain faith in the country both within and outside its borders. "I am grateful to everyone in the media who works to strengthen this unity within our country and the world’s faith in Ukraine," he said. (ANI)